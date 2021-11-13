The Stuart model home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths of open concept single floor living. The vaulted ceilings in the living room and master bedroom yield fantastic golf course views. Inside you will find many custom features like hand-made sliding barn doors, hotel style vanities, zero entry master shower and built ins. There is a large covered porch on the rear leading out to stamped concrete patio. The optional side entry garage has great storage opportunities and there is an extra spot for your golf cart. Pictures are form the Stuart model previously built by Evergreen. Prices are subject to change at anytime without notice.
3 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $614,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Former Charlottesville Police Chief Brackney files discrimination complaints against city, wants $3 million settlement
Former Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney has filed a discrimination complaint against the city with the U.S. Equal Employment Oppo…
Charlottesville’s Director of Communications Brian Wheeler is resigning, effective Nov. 19.
Five charges against Richard "Trey" Coe were certified: two counts of rape, two counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of strangulation.
Marc Woolley, who will be Charlottesville’s interim city manager for a $205,000 yearly salary, spent part of a special meeting of City Council…
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Manassas Park man Friday and charged him with rape and object sexual penetration, according to a…
The Traditionalist Worker Party, or TWP, has been a particular focus of the case so far as the plaintiffs have called upon various communications evidence from the group’s members.
Three takeaways from Virginia's 66-58 loss to Navy.
“From my time being a classroom teacher and administrator, I will tell you that the longest stretch mentally is the time from the Martin Luther King holiday to spring break."
Rev. Seth Wispelwey was part of a group of interfaith clergy members who said he was attacked and injured during the Unite the Right rally.
In an email, which followed James A. Fields’ 2018 first-degree murder conviction in Charlottesville Circuit Court, Michael Hill wrote that "There is no justice for the white man in these damnable Jew-run courts.”