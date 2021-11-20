3 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $594,900

New Construction - Move-In Ready so you can be home for the holidays! The Pickering is a Main-level living home with an open and spacious configuration. Features a beautiful gourmet kitchen with an island, granite countertops, classic backsplash, and upgraded GE appliances. 9’ ceilings, luxury vinyl flooring, wide-cased windows, baseboard, and 2-piece crown molding throughout help elevate the space. Enjoy tranquility with a cup of coffee on your Timbertech deck surrounded by the gorgeous trees. Nestle up next to your fireplace and watch the leaves change! The fully finished walkout basement provides ample storage with a rec room, full bath, and den with a window and closet. Other energy-efficient features include a Tankless Water Heater, Trane Furnace, Low-E Windows, and an individual HERs rating. Homesite surrounded by trees and common area make this home feel like a private oasis! Vacation Year-Round in Resort-Style, Gated, Golf Course Community, Spring Creek only 15 miles east of Charlottesville. Amenities include a Swimming Pool, Clubhouse, Tennis Courts, Pickleball Courts, Fitness Center, Walking Trails throughout, and many more to enjoy. Ask about our Closing Cost Assistance!