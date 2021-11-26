As you enter this beautiful home you will find yourself in the main foyer with two bedrooms to your left along with a hall bathroom. As you walk further into the home you will end up in the great room with the kitchen and dining area to your left. The kitchen includes a large island and pantry. The owner's suite is also on the main level and includes the owner's bathroom along with a large walk-in closet. You will find the entrance to the laundry room and mudroom in the back of the foyer. You have the option of adding a deck on this level, as well as an optional loft on the second level complete with home office and full bathroom. Upgrade your lower level to come with a recreation room, den, full bathroom and a wet bar!
3 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $594,900
