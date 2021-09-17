 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $559,900

Quick Move-In New-Construction Home! Situated within the gates of Spring Creek - a resort-style, amenity filled, golf course community just outside Charlottesville, VA. Our new main level living Jackson II design offers some dramatic upgrades to the home. 10ft ceilings and grand size windows flood the home with light, a Gourmet kitchen that awaits the chef in all of us, + the large owner's suite offers a huge walk-in closet and beautifully detailed bathroom. Designer inspired finishes are found throughout from the beautifully trimmed fireplace, to the granite countertops, and even the luxury vinyl flooring throughout. Enjoy a cup of coffee on your spacious front porch or rear deck. Calming cul-de-sac location. HERS rated to ensure energy efficiency. 2021 National Builder of the Year.

