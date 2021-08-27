3 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $559,900

This cozy home offers upscale options that are sure to please. The Jackson II features main-level living with the owner's suite on the first floor. You have the option of having up to 2 additional bedrooms on this level, or one bedroom with a study, in addition to having an open great room and kitchen perfect for gatherings with friends and family. The optional loft can easily become a cozy escape perfect for a movie room, man cave, studio or anything your heart desires - the possibilities are endless