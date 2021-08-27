 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $559,900

3 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $559,900

3 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $559,900

This cozy home offers upscale options that are sure to please. The Jackson II features main-level living with the owner's suite on the first floor. You have the option of having up to 2 additional bedrooms on this level, or one bedroom with a study, in addition to having an open great room and kitchen perfect for gatherings with friends and family. The optional loft can easily become a cozy escape perfect for a movie room, man cave, studio or anything your heart desires - the possibilities are endless

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Greene County woman charged with incest
Crime News

Greene County woman charged with incest

Also known as “Chris-Chan,” Chandler has been the subject of obsessive internet vitriol and trolling for more than a decade following the creation of her “Sonichu” character and web comic.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert