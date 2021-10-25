New Construction - Spring 2022 Move-In! Our brand new, welcoming floorplan The Sheffield is situated on a gorgeous corner homesite backed to conservation trees. Two-level home with a fully-finished basement and spacious configuration. The 9' ceiling main level is flooded with natural light and features a cozy gas fireplace, pocket office, and gourmet kitchen complete with quartz countertops, stainless steel GE appliances, and white cabinets. The grand staircase opens to a large flex area upstairs fit for a playroom, additional living space, or even a homework nook. Downstairs features a den with walk-in closet, bath, and rec room leading out to the backyard. The home is complete with designer-inspired finishes: 2-piece crown molding, luxury vinyl flooring, and custom-selected bathroom tile. Other energy-efficient features include a Tankless Water Heater, Trane Furnace, Low-E Windows, and an individual HERs rating. Vacation Year-Round in Resort-Style, Gated, Golf Course Community, Spring Creek only 15 miles east of Charlottesville. Amenities include a Swimming Pool, Clubhouse, Tennis Courts, Pickleball Courts, Fitness Center, Walking Trails throughout, and many more to enjoy. Ask about our Closing Cost Assistance!
3 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $555,031
