 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $555,031

3 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $555,031

3 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $555,031

New Construction - Spring 2022 Move-In! Our brand new, welcoming floorplan The Sheffield is situated on a gorgeous corner homesite backed to conservation trees. Two-level home with a fully-finished basement and spacious configuration. The 9' ceiling main level is flooded with natural light and features a cozy gas fireplace, pocket office, and gourmet kitchen complete with quartz countertops, stainless steel GE appliances, and white cabinets. The grand staircase opens to a large flex area upstairs fit for a playroom, additional living space, or even a homework nook. Downstairs features a den with walk-in closet, bath, and rec room leading out to the backyard. The home is complete with designer-inspired finishes: 2-piece crown molding, luxury vinyl flooring, and custom-selected bathroom tile. Other energy-efficient features include a Tankless Water Heater, Trane Furnace, Low-E Windows, and an individual HERs rating. Vacation Year-Round in Resort-Style, Gated, Golf Course Community, Spring Creek only 15 miles east of Charlottesville. Amenities include a Swimming Pool, Clubhouse, Tennis Courts, Pickleball Courts, Fitness Center, Walking Trails throughout, and many more to enjoy. Ask about our Closing Cost Assistance!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Two ACPS department heads to step down
Education

Two ACPS department heads to step down

The school system is planning to move quickly on the search process to replace the departing directors. The goal is to have new directors selected before the end of the school year, per the news release.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert