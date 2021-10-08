Rare opportunity to purchase a new home without the wait! This newly built home has only been occupied by the meticulous owners for six months. Everything is new and under warranty. Special features include LVP flooring, white kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, gas range, crown molding, Hardie plank siding and stone, tankless water heater, upgraded carpet in bedrooms, side entry garage, utility sink in the garage, exquisite master shower, gas fireplace, plumbed for another full bath in the basement, plumbed for a sink and beverage center in the basement rec room, a very private lot and more! This light filled home offers an abundance of windows w/blinds, and a private first floor office! Multiple flexible living spaces include the front library/study area, the great room, the loft area, and the finished basement recreation room! Spring Creek offers a resort style, amenity-filled, gated golf community, with a community pool, only 15 miles East of Charlottesville. Open House on Sunday, 10/3, 12 - 2 pm.
3 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $549,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
UVa's Biocomplexity Institute's COVID-19 model shows that the surge in the Charlottesville area peaked during the week ending Sept. 19 at 709 new cases.
The local post office and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy need to be more transparent, Warner said in a 45-minute call. "This is what drives me crazy."
A trash and recycling center in southern Albemarle has nearby residents crying foul. “I also worry about our property values going through the toilet here when this comes in and just ruins everything for us,” said resident Harold West.
The voice of the Virginia Cavaliers is moving to Milwaukee.
Leigh B. Middleditch, Jr., whose centrist community activism over several decades sought solutions to divisive issues, died Monday at the age of 92.
In March 2020, Timothy Lamont Miles, 31, was found not guilty by a jury of attempted capital murder of a city policeman in 2018. However, that same jury did find him guilty of six counts of unlawfully shooting in an occupied dwelling during the same incident.
Did you get mail? We want to know if this weekend's surge in mail delivery helped unclog the mail mess for you.
School will continue to require face masks be worn inside university facilities.
Albemarle County is losing many of its senior leaders to retirement, reflecting a nationwide trend of older workers deciding it's time to retire. The losses can be costly in many ways.
"I'm willing to mop the floor. I'm willing to stay after work to ensure that students get what they need. That's really how you advance an organization that you get the most for students.” — Charlottesville's new school superintendent, Royal A. Gurley, Jr.