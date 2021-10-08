3 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $549,900

Rare opportunity to purchase a new home without the wait! This newly built home has only been occupied by the meticulous owners for six months. Everything is new and under warranty. Special features include LVP flooring, white kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, gas range, crown molding, Hardie plank siding and stone, tankless water heater, upgraded carpet in bedrooms, side entry garage, utility sink in the garage, exquisite master shower, gas fireplace, plumbed for another full bath in the basement, plumbed for a sink and beverage center in the basement rec room, a very private lot and more! This light filled home offers an abundance of windows w/blinds, and a private first floor office! Multiple flexible living spaces include the front library/study area, the great room, the loft area, and the finished basement recreation room! Spring Creek offers a resort style, amenity-filled, gated golf community, with a community pool, only 15 miles East of Charlottesville. Open House on Sunday, 10/3, 12 - 2 pm.