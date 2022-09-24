 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $525,000

3 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $525,000

Custom-built less than a year old. Open floor plan, 9ft ceilings with molding/trim. Granite kitchen & bath counter tops, walk-in pantry, stainless appliances, gas-log FP, 2x6 construction, Hardie-Plank exterior with stone trim. Custom window shades & shutters. The Spring Creek Community offers an excellent location along with a plethora of amenities: Championship Golf Course, Tennis, Pickleball, Walking Trails, Bocce Ball, Fitness Center, Olympic-size Pool, Restaurant, Community Center.

