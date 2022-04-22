 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $515,000

Better than new. Shows like a model. Expanded Pickering model showcasing a lovely sunroom off the dining area PLUS an enlarged great room & master bedroom. This extra square footage makes this good floorplan GREAT! Upgraded kitchen options with white cabinets and stainless steel appliance package. Lots of extras such Lovely crown moldings, Vinyl flooring, tankless water heater, 9' ceilings, granite counter tops and...This home is move-in READY!

