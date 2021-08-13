 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $509,900

3 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $509,900

3 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $509,900

This home delivers on all levels. The first floor offers a diverse layout that includes an open-architecture kitchen, breakfast area, and great room space that also includes an optional deck to expand the space in warmer months. You can take it up a notch by adding the optional gourmet kitchen, morning room, and covered or screened porch. What a great space to entertain or just spread out if you have a large family. The second floor is an oasis all its own. It comes as a standard 3-bedroom layout but you can add a fourth bedroom if you wish to enact that option. As you come to the top of the stairs, on the right, youll see the spacious owner's bedroom with two walk-in closets. Inside the room, it's easy to imagine yourself enjoying your own sink in the separate bath, which also contains the second walk-in closet, a nice-size linen closet, and a small room with a private commode. There is a handy flex space at the back of the house that works as a media room, study area, or a spot for exercise equipment.

