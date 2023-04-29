Nearly new construction opportunity! 2019 built single level home with upgrades. LVP flooring throughout home, large rooms, lots of natural light. Open floor plan with gorgeous kitchen. Stainless appliances with granite countertops. Upgraded lighting fixtures/chandeliers throughout home. Gas fireplace, large screened porch that opens to back yard and concrete patio. Great curb appeal landscaping, off street level parking and two car garage. On demand hot water heater. Great location allows for easy walk to golf, pool, tennis, award winning Tavern on the Green, basketball, pickle ball courts, picnic area and more. 3D and video tour links available.