Brand new and ready to welcome you home! This low-maintenance villa home is designed for ease of living at all life stages. The open main level is laid out to give you access to everything you need right at your fingertips- primary bedroom suite with luxury full bath and walk-in closet, open kitchen with oversized island and gas appliances, dining area, great room with fireplace, laundry/mud room, garage, and powder room. Upstairs, a large loft can serve as room for guests, a play room, a rec/hobby room, or whatever else you can dream up! A pocket office, walk-in closet, 8x12 storage room, and mechanical room are all accessible off of the loft. Two bedrooms with walk-in closets and one full bathroom complete the upper level. Elegant luxury vinyl plank flooring is featured throughout this home's main living spaces and bedrooms for quick and easy cleaning. 9' ceilings and high-end finishes will make you so happy to spend time in your home. Outdoors, you have access to all of the amenities Spring Creek has to offer- you will always have something fun to do! If you do want to get away, this is a perfect lock-and-leave situation with lawn mowing handled by the HOA and the peace of mind of a gated community.