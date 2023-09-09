Completed home- actual photos! This low-maintenance villa home is designed for ease of living at all life stages. The open main level is laid out to give you access to everything you need right at your fingertips- primary bedroom suite with luxury full bath and walk-in closet, open kitchen with oversized island and pantry, dining area, great room with fireplace, laundry/mud room, garage, and powder room. Upstairs, a large loft can serve as room for guests, a play room, a rec/hobby room, or whatever else you can dream up! A pocket office, walk-in closet, 8x12 storage room, and mechanical room are all accessible off of the loft. Two bedrooms with walk-in closets and one full bathroom complete the upper level. Among the quality included features are 9' ceilings on both levels, James Hardie siding with real stone accents, 42" propane fireplace, granite counters, a high-efficiency Trane HVAC system, tankless water heater, and much more! If you do want to get away, this is a perfect lock-and-leave home: lawn mowing is handled by the HOA and the peace of mind of a gated community. Similar to photos and tour.