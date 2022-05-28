MOVE IN READY and available today! Book your appt and qualify for a limited offer up to $7,500 in closing costs! Our Beck is a villa home with a very spacious configuration and featuring a main level Owner's suite. Features also include 9' and 10' ceilings, electric fireplace. Embrace your inner chef with the open gourmet kitchen's stainless steel appliances and spacious island. Oak stairs bring you to the second level, where you'll walk into two spacious bedrooms, a full bath, and excellent loft for flex space to entertain guests and enjoy a separate living area. Enjoy the split wooded and open residential view while you drink a cup of coffee from the rear screened-in porch. Additional upgrades to the home include HVAC zone control and GE washer/dryers. Low-Maintenance, worry-free living with Hardie Plank siding, lawn maintenance included, and an extensive warranty program all within the gated, resort-style community of Spring Creek. Similar photos to model. Only a few Becks left and they will not last long! Call me today to book your appointment!
3 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $474,929
