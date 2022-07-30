3 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $469,900

Corner lot! MOVE IN BY AUGUST! Beautiful Beck Villa with BUILT IN MORNING ROOM. Home is fully pre-selected and standing. The price you see is the price you pay! This villa-style home offers main-level living with a spacious and open floorplan. Featuring a fabulous owner's suite with large walk-in closet, 9' and 10' ceilings throughout. Embrace your inner chef with the open gourmet kitchen's stainless steel appliances and beautiful quartz island counter top. Oak stairs bring you to the second level, where you'll walk into an open loft flex space perfect for a home office or additional living room and two spacious bedrooms one with a walk-in closet, and another full bath. Don't forget to take a break from your day on your open rear patio. Additional upgrades to the home include electric fireplace, HVAC zone control. Low-Maintenance, worry-free living with Hardie Plank siding, lawn maintenance included, and an extensive warranty program all within the gated, resort-style community of Spring Creek. Similar photos to model. Down to 10 homes left here and they will not last long! Book your appt today and qualify for a limited offer of up to $5,000 in closing costs!