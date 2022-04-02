3 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $461,929

Move In Ready! Our low-maintenance, main-level living Beck villa is available with so many high-end finishes. Features include 9' and 10' ceilings, electric fireplace, and hard surface flooring throughout the main level. Embrace your inner chef with the open gourmet kitchen's stainless steel appliances, soft-close cabinets, quartz countertops, and walk-in pantry. Oak stairs bring you upstairs where you'll find two bedrooms, a full bath, and loft area for guests to enjoy a separate living space. This multi-functional space could also operate as a home office or home gym! Homesite backs to a beautiful conservation area. Enjoy the view with a cup of coffee from your screened porch. Additional upgrades to the home include HVAC dual zone control, GE washer/dryer, and two-piece crown molding throughout. Low-Maintenance, worry-free living with Hardie Plank siding, lawn maintenance included, and an extensive warranty program all within the gated, resort-style community of Spring Creek. Spend your time enjoying the tennis courts, pickleball courts, fitness center, clubhouse, walking trails, restaurant, or even the nationally ranked golf course! Ask about our Closing Cost Assistance! Similar pics. 2021 National Builder of the Year.