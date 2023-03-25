Welcome to easy Living in Spring Creek, an award-winning golf course and gated community w/ Firefly high-speed internet along with tons of outside activities. Well-maintained home features a sunny front bedroom with full bath. Large kitchen w/dining nook, SS appliances, island, and tile back splash. Great room, large dining room, owner bedroom with large walk in closer and on suite bath, a laundry room, and a screen porch ALL on the main level plus a two garage. Lower level features a massive great room, full bath, 3rd bedroom, a hobby room or office, and plenty of storage. Easy access in and out of the neighborhood. Close to I-64, located between Richmond and Charlottesville, with shopping and restaurants nearby.
3 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $450,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Albemarle County Public Schools assistant principal is no longer with the school division after he was charged with allowing an intoxicated…
Back in the 1980s, recalls Robert Mays, his dad, working nights as a conductor and brakeman for the C&O Railroad, would head home each mor…
The Charlottesville area’s animal shelter has dismissed its second volunteer in one month amid an ongoing investigation into the treatment of …
This season’s team returned its top six scorers from the year before. Next year’s version of the Cavaliers won’t have that same luxury, but th…
Charlottesville police have arrested a man in connection with the early Saturday morning killing near the Elliewood Avenue parking garage in t…