Welcome to easy Living in Spring Creek, an award-winning golf course and gated community w/ Firefly high-speed internet along with tons of outside activities. Well-maintained home features a sunny front bedroom with full bath. Large kitchen w/dining nook, SS appliances, island, and tile back splash. Great room, large dining room, owner bedroom with large walk in closer and on suite bath, a laundry room, and a screen porch ALL on the main level plus a two garage. Lower level features a massive great room, full bath, 3rd bedroom, a hobby room or office, and plenty of storage. Easy access in and out of the neighborhood. Close to I-64, located between Richmond and Charlottesville, with shopping and restaurants nearby.