3 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $449,900

Back on Market no fault of seller. Flexible Move-in! Our Beck is a villa home with a very spacious configuration and featuring a main level Owner's suite. Features also include 9' and 10' ceilings, electric fireplace. Embrace your inner chef with the open gourmet kitchen's stainless steel appliances and spacious island. Oak stairs bring you upstairs where you'll find two bedrooms, a full bath, and loft area for guests to enjoy a separate living space. Homesite backs to wooded conservation area. Enjoy the view with a cup of coffee from the rear patio. Additional upgrades to the home include HVAC zone control and GE washer/dryers. Low-Maintenance, worry-free living with Hardie Plank siding, lawn maintenance included, and an extensive warranty program all within the gated, resort-style community of Spring Creek. Ask about our Closing Cost Assistance!

