MODEL HOME investment opportunity! Whether you're looking to move later but don't want to miss out on today's pricing, or you are investor, the leaseback opportunity is a great fit! Our Beck is an attached home with a very spacious configuration and featuring a main level Owner's suite. Features also include 9' and 10' ceilings, electric fireplace. Embrace your inner chef with the open gourmet kitchen's stainless steel appliances and spacious island. Oak stairs bring you upstairs where you'll find two bedrooms, a full bath, and loft area for guests to enjoy a separate living space. Homesite backs to wooded conservation area. Enjoy the view with a cup of coffee from the rear patio. Additional upgrades to the home include HVAC zone control and GE washer/dryers. Low-Maintenance, worry-free living with Hardie Plank siding, lawn maintenance included, and an extensive warranty program all within the gated, resort-style community of Spring Creek. Anticipated construction completion Nov. 2021. Ask about our Closing Cost Assistance! Similar photos.
3 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $442,257
Related to this story
Most Popular
Justin McKoy, Casey Morsell say they left Virginia men's basketball program in search of more offense
Justin McKoy, Casey Morsell say they left the Virginia men's basketball program in search of more offense.
Remains believed to be of Jesse Hicks, who disappeared in 2014, were located in 2014, resulting in first-degree murder charges Kevin Michael Moore and Richard Spradlin.
A 10-year-old Suffolk girl who died of COVID had been assigned at school to walk with sick students to nurse's office
- Updated
A Suffolk child who died of COVID served as class "nurse," her mother wrote, walking all the sick children to the clinic.
Shots fired calls in areas near the University of Virginia and incidents at the Corner and nearby areas have led the University of Virginia Po…
School will continue to require face masks be worn inside university facilities.
According to court documents filed Monday in Albemarle County Circuit Court, Nunes’ attorney digitally submitted nearly 1,000 pages of case documents to the Supreme Court of Virginia for processing.
Guardian angels: Tim Reynolds of the Dave Matthews Band and collaborator release single to benefit PHAR
"Charlottesville’s such a great place,” Reynolds said. “The fact that they've quietly removed statues when people came and loudly tried to say how great it was and then Charlottesville quietly took them down ... I think that's a town with a big heart.”
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Andres Borregales lined up for a 33-yard field goal to give Miami a win over Virginia.
In March 2020, Timothy Lamont Miles, 31, was found not guilty by a jury of attempted capital murder of a city policeman in 2018. However, that same jury did find him guilty of six counts of unlawfully shooting in an occupied dwelling during the same incident.
Coaches often downplay the importance of one play in a football game, stressing that countless others affect the outcome. While that’s true, Miami kicker Andrew Borregales’ missed field goal felt monumental for both sides.