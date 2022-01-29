Home for the Holidays! BRAND NEW Main-Level Living Villa Floorplan at Spring Creek! Our Beck is an attached home with a very spacious configuration and featuring a main level Owner's suite and laundry with GE washer and dryer included. Features also include 9' and 10' ceilings, an open gourmet kitchen with an island, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Oak stairs bring you upstairs where you'll find two bedrooms, a full bath, and loft area for guests to enjoy a separate living space. Homesite backs to ample common area. Enjoy the view with a cup of coffee from the screened porch. Low-Maintenance, worry-free living with Hardie Plank siding, HVAC Zone Control, lawn maintenance included, and an extensive warranty program all within the gated, resort-style community of Spring Creek. Spend your time enjoying the tennis courts, pickleball courts, fitness center, clubhouse, walking trails, restaurant, or even the nationally ranked golf course, all inside the neighborhood. Ask about our Closing Cost Assistance! Similar photos.
3 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $434,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
'UVa is about to do a lot of winning': Tony Elliott making a strong first impression with state's high school football coaches
“The impression I get is he’s going to do everything he can to keep these kids from going to Penn State or North Carolina, and I think that’s what he’s going to do. He’s going to keep these kids in the state.”
Property sale to put Cavalier Diner out of business.
“It is common practice for an incoming administration to appoint new staff that share the philosophy and legal approach of the Attorney General,” a Miyares spokeswoman said. "Every counsel serves at the pleasure of the Attorney General.”
Substitute teacher's windfall churned change in county finance procedures, processes.
Lower speed limits, new signs and possible roundabouts are among ideas.
“Our healthcare workers – your loved ones, friends and neighbors – are at their breaking point,” CEOs of UVa Medical Center and Augusta Health wrote in a joint statement Monday.
After picking Virginia over Pittsburgh and Rutgers coming out of high school, Noah Taylor said he didn’t realize what type of facilities other programs enjoyed until his trip to check out North Carolina.
After Cecilia Rios Murrieta stopped drinking alcohol, she still wanted to participate in the social ritual of drinking — being able to have a …
Increased state and federal funding is putting a number of area transportation projects on a fast-track for construction.
This has been updated to correct the spelling of Jason Inofuentes and that Connect Holdings has committed a $2 billion investment, not $3 bill…