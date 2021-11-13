New Construction Chesapeake Plan w/ Main Level Owners Bedroom. 2,042 finished sq. ft. on a slab foundation. Front porch, 14 x 12 patio. Garage faces front. With secondary bedrooms on the main level. LVP in all common areas. Tile floors and surrounds in all baths. Gourmet kitchen 42" white cabinets and quartz counter tops, SS appliances double wall oven. 9 foot ceilings & cased double hung windows. 12 x 14 patio. Security system. 15 SEER HVAC and programmable stat. Spring Creek features top ranked golf course, 24-hour gated security, clubhouse w/bar & restaurant, sports club with a pool, fitness center, tennis, basketball miles of trails. Only 15 minutes to Charlottesville. PHOTOS ARE OF A MODEL HOME actual photos coming soon.
3 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $429,900
