 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $429,900

3 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $429,900

3 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $429,900

New Construction Chesapeake Plan w/Main Level Owners Bedroom. 2,042 finished sq. ft. on slab foundation. With secondary bedrooms on the main level. LVP in all common areas. Tile floors and surrounds in all baths. Gourmet kitchen, 42" white cabinets and quartz counter tops, SS appliances, double wall ovens. 9 ft. ceilings & cased double hung windows. 15 SEER HVAC and programmable stat. Screened porch. security system. Spring Creek features top ranked golf course, 24-hr gated security, clubhouse w/bar & restaurant, sports club with a pool, fitness center, tennis, basketball miles of trails. Only 15 minutes to Charlottesville. SOME PHOTOS ARE OF A MODEL HOME actual photos coming soon.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert