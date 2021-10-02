3 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $429,900

New Construction Chesapeake Plan w/Main Level Owners Bedroom. 2,042 finished sq. ft. on slab foundation. With secondary bedrooms on the main level. LVP in all common areas. Tile floors and surrounds in all baths. Gourmet kitchen, 42" white cabinets and quartz counter tops, SS appliances, double wall ovens. 9 ft. ceilings & cased double hung windows. 15 SEER HVAC and programmable stat. Screened porch. security system. Spring Creek features top ranked golf course, 24-hr gated security, clubhouse w/bar & restaurant, sports club with a pool, fitness center, tennis, basketball miles of trails. Only 15 minutes to Charlottesville. SOME PHOTOS ARE OF A MODEL HOME actual photos coming soon.