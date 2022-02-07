3 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $422,900

Be the first to know
Stanardsville teenager Brandon Wade Shifflett, 18, was sentenced by Hon. Judge Claude Worrell Jan. 18 to 40 years’ incarceration—the maximum s…
The college, located south of Harrisonburg, tweeted at 1:24 p.m., announcing the report of an active shooter. Minutes later the college tweeted "This is not a test. More info to follow."
A student at Roanoke’s Patrick Henry High School died late Friday in a shooting at a downtown Blacksburg hookah lounge. Police took a man into custody for his slaying and for the wounding of four others.
Calvin E. Robertson Jr., 90, and Gloria Robertson, 88, died after the Thursday morning incident, police said.
Even with on-going school capacity concerns, a rezoning that allows an 85-home development at 1805 Avon Street Extended to move forward was ap…
You can’t win a civil lawsuit where no one got hurt. That truth likely will determine the outcome of a legal action bent on killing an anti-ra…
A group of parents of students with disabilities, including two parents from Albemarle County, filed a lawsuit in federal court Tuesday agains…
“Addressing racism is uncontrovertibly a legitimate pedagogical interest."
Five takeaways from the 2022 Virginia football schedule.
Three takeaways from the Virginia men's basketball team's 71-58 win over Miami.
