Brand New Villa Floorplan at Spring Creek! Our Beck is a Main Level Living home with a very spacious configuration. Features also include 9' and 10' ceilings, a beautiful gourmet kitchen with an island, granite, stainless steel appliances, oak stairs and luxury vinyl flooring. Upstairs includes two bedrooms, a full bath, and loft area for guests to enjoy a separate living space. Impressive homesite overlooking conservation trees. Enjoy the view with a cup of coffee from the screened porch. Low-Maintenance, worry-free living with Hardie Plank siding, lawn maintenance included, and an extensive warranty program all within the gated, resort-style community of Spring Creek. Amenities include a Swimming Pool, Clubhouse, Tennis Courts, Pickleball Courts, Fitness Center, Walking Trails throughout, and many more to enjoy. Ask about our Closing Cost Assistance! Similar Pictures. Design Selections yet to be included.
3 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $421,640
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dr. Emily Young, a psychologist at the Commonwealth Center for Children and Adolescents, testified that she is a family friend of Lapides and would still trust him to care for her children.
Hadaesha Mary Estella Haynes, 17, was reported missing from the 100 block of Longwood Avenue on Thursday.
Since July 15, there have been 18 reported catalytic converter thefts in Charlottesville, all stolen from Toyota Priuses.
So far, 14 groups, 18 individuals have expressed interest
Charlottesville police said the regional Internet Crimes Against Children task force received a tip, which started the investigation.
The suspect was charged with attempted concealment of a dead body, unlawful shooting in an occupied dwelling, second degree homicide, reckless handling of a firearm and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
People and pets should avoid swimming, wading and tubing in the James River beginning today, says the Virginia Department of Health.
Charlottesville Circuit Judge Richard E. Moore reduced Mario J. Hodges' 26-year active sentence by a year.
The local radio host claims his right to vote was violated, he was the subject of voter intimidation and that he was the victim of assault, battery and false imprisonment at the hands of the two unnamed poll workers.
DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb said Tesla is eligible under state law to open these stores, despite a law generally prohibiting manufacturers from owning dealerships.