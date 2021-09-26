3 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $421,293

BRAND NEW Villa Floorplan at Spring Creek! Our Beck is an attached home with a very spacious configuration and featuring a main level Owner's suite. Features also include 9' and 10' ceilings, a gourmet open kitchen with an island, granite, and stainless steel appliances. Oak stairs bring you upstairs where you'll find two bedrooms, a full bath, and loft area for guests to enjoy a separate living space. Impressive homesite overlooking conservation trees. Enjoy the view with a cup of coffee from the rear patio. Low-Maintenance, worry-free living with Hardie Plank siding, lawn maintenance included, and an extensive warranty program all within the gated, resort-style community of Spring Creek. Ask about our Closing Cost Assistance! Photos of similar model. Design Selections Yet to be Included. Winter 2021 delivery!