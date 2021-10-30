 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $417,900

Move In this December 2021 - Home for the Holidays! BRAND NEW Main-Level Living Villa Floorplan at Spring Creek! Our Beck is an attached home with a very spacious configuration and featuring a main level Owner's suite and laundry with GE washer and dryer included. Cozy up next to the fireplace and watch the seasons change. Features also include 9' and 10' ceilings, an open kitchen with an island, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Oak stairs bring you upstairs where you'll find two bedrooms, a full bath, and loft area for guests to enjoy a separate living space. Homesite backs to ample common area. Enjoy the view with a cup of coffee from the rear patio. Low-Maintenance, worry-free living with Hardie Plank siding, HVAC Zone Control, lawn maintenance included, and an extensive warranty program all within the gated, resort-style community of Spring Creek. Spend your time enjoying the tennis courts, pickleball courts, fitness center, clubhouse, walking trails, restaurant, or even the nationally ranked golf course, all inside the neighborhood. Ask about our Closing Cost Assistance! Similar photos.

