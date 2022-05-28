Welcome home to luxury living in Spring Creek at Zion Crossroads! This semi-attached home offers 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths with two entry level bedrooms including the master bedroom with attached en-suite and walk in closet, an open floor plan, soaring ceilings, cozy gas fireplace, upgraded kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. Hardwood floors throughout the main living area. The second floor features an additional bedroom with attached bath for the possibility of a second master! Full walkout level unfinished basement wired and plumbed for a 4th bathroom, 2 car garage and rear deck. Spring Creek is an amenity rich, award winning golf community with superb facilities!
3 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $413,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
With a bonfire, paint-by-numbers mural and time capsule, students and the school community marked the end of the Jack Jouett era for the 56-year-old school.
Changes to the area include eliminating left turns from Hydraulic onto U.S. 29 north and south and adding crossing options for pedestrians. Public hearing is May 25.
The Jefferson-Madison Regional Library will begin discussions of a potential name change for the library after a local descendants of enslaved laborers group asked the library board of trustees to change the name Monday.
The right travel lane on westbound Hydraulic Road is closed to traffic from Brandywine Drive to Hillsdale Drive due to a sinkhole.
“I’ve coached in this tournament for 19 years and we’ve never been beaten like that.”
Dr. Petri answers questions about COVID in this week's column.
The city is in the middle of a six-month study that started in March that will lead up to an August deadline for the city to submit to the Virginia Department of Transportation a SmartScale project application to fund redesign of the road.
Police said Bryan Daniel Warrick, 34, and a juvenile passenger, were killed when their car turned from southbound U.S. 29 onto eastbound Interstate 64 and was struck by a box truck headed northbound.
"If we can have active discussions that density is not the third head of devils, then we can in fact go someplace that I think we would like us to go.”
Those who didn’t understand how irresponsible, radical and reckless U.S. Rep. Bob Good is got the word Saturday from the man’s own mouth. Befo…