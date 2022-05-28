3 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $413,500

Welcome home to luxury living in Spring Creek at Zion Crossroads! This semi-attached home offers 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths with two entry level bedrooms including the master bedroom with attached en-suite and walk in closet, an open floor plan, soaring ceilings, cozy gas fireplace, upgraded kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. Hardwood floors throughout the main living area. The second floor features an additional bedroom with attached bath for the possibility of a second master! Full walkout level unfinished basement wired and plumbed for a 4th bathroom, 2 car garage and rear deck. Spring Creek is an amenity rich, award winning golf community with superb facilities!