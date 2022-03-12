Move-In Ready Main Level Living Home! BRAND NEW Villa Floorplan at Spring Creek! Our Beck is an attached home with a very spacious configuration and features a main level Owner's suite and laundry with GE washer and dryer included. Features also include 9' and 10' ceilings, an open kitchen with a 9' island, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Oak steps bring you upstairs where you'll find two bedrooms, a full bath, and loft area for guests to enjoy a separate living space. Homesite backs to ample common area. Enjoy the view with a cup of coffee from the rear patio. Low-Maintenance, worry-free living with Hardie Plank siding, HVAC Zone Control, lawn maintenance included, and an extensive warranty program all within the gated, resort-style community of Spring Creek. Spend your time enjoying the tennis courts, pickleball courts, fitness center, clubhouse, walking trails, restaurant, or even the nationally ranked golf course, all inside the neighborhood. Ask about our Closing Cost Assistance! 2021 National Builder of the Year.
3 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $409,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The 17-year-old from Western Albemarle High School earned herself a platinum ticket, which is a grade above the show's iconic golden ticket to Hollywood.
New leader comes from Ohio State University
Former vice president Mike Pence will speak at the University of Virginia on April 12, the Young America’s Foundation announced Monday.
A message to the readers from Dr. Bill:
Former Charlottesville City Manager Tarron Richardson voluntarily dropped his lawsuit against City Council and city officials Tuesday, accordi…
University of Virginia leadership has extended the contract of President Jim Ryan for another three years.
The new punishment, a two-semester suspension, represents "the largest change ever made to the Honor system" according to the student paper.
Three takeaways from the Virginia men's basketball team's 51-50 win over Louisville in the ACC Tournament.
“I know he’s proud of me. He would tell me so many times he was proud of me for what I was doing.”
Virginia gets roughed up by UNC in ACC quarterfinals, leaving its postseason future in serious doubt
A record setting half for offensive ineptitude sent Virginia home from the ACC Tournament on Thursday, and might have sunk any chance the Cavaliers had at receiving an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.