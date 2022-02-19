Quick Move-In Main Level Living Home! BRAND NEW Villa Floorplan at Spring Creek! Our Beck is an attached home with a very spacious configuration and featuring a main level Owner's suite and laundry with GE washer and dryer included. Features also include 9' and 10' ceilings, an open kitchen with an island, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Oak stairs bring you upstairs where you'll find two bedrooms, a full bath, and loft area for guests to enjoy a separate living space. Homesite backs to ample common area. Enjoy the view with a cup of coffee from the rear patio. Low-Maintenance, worry-free living with Hardie Plank siding, HVAC Zone Control, lawn maintenance included, and an extensive warranty program all within the gated, resort-style community of Spring Creek. Spend your time enjoying the tennis courts, pickleball courts, fitness center, clubhouse, walking trails, restaurant, or even the nationally ranked golf course, all inside the neighborhood. Ask about our Closing Cost Assistance! Similar photos. 2021 National Builder of the Year.
3 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $409,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A body was found near a retention pond on Pantops Tuesday morning, according to the Albemarle County Police Department, but authorities say t…
In addition to working for the university, Brackney announced that she is writing a book entitled “The Bruising of America: When Black, White and Blue Collide.”
So far, more than 150 people have signed the open letter, which began circulating over the weekend. Signatories include local doctors, parents, teachers, students and other community members.
"She is one of a kind. The best AD I have ever worked for, hands down."
Whether you’re rooting for the Rams or the Bengals, you getting home from your Super Bowl party could be snow fun.
Three takeaways from the Virginia men's basketball team's 62-53 loss to Virginia Tech.
Snyder paid $48 million in cash for the Mt. Vernon mansion through an LLC.
Neonatal Nurse Practitioner Beverly Mallon, a resident of Orange, Virginia, prepared herself for a huge spike in positive COVID cases during D…
Per the release, the county police believe it to be an isolated incident with no known connection between the suspect and the vehicle’s owner.
When Albemarle High School junior Drew Lambert approached his rowing coach about starting a snow removal crew to help people, especially those…