3 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $399,990

Move-In Ready Main Level Living Home! BRAND NEW Villa Floorplan at Spring Creek! Our Beck is an attached home with a very spacious configuration and features a main level Owner's suite and laundry with GE washer and dryer included. Features also include 9' and 10' ceilings, an open kitchen with a 9' island, quartz countertops, and stainless steel GE appliances. Oak steps bring you upstairs where you'll find two bedrooms, a full bath, and loft area for guests to enjoy a separate living space. This space can also double as a home office or home gym! Homesite backs to ample common area. Enjoy the view with a cup of coffee from the rear patio. Low-Maintenance, worry-free living with Hardie Plank siding, HVAC Zone Control, lawn maintenance included, and an extensive warranty program all within the gated, resort-style community of Spring Creek. Spend your time enjoying the tennis courts, pickleball courts, fitness center, clubhouse, walking trails, restaurant, or even the nationally ranked golf course, all inside the neighborhood. Just outside the community, you have all of the essentials from Starbucks to Sentara and UVA offices. Ask about our Closing Cost Assistance! 2021 National Builder of the Year.