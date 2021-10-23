 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $399,000

3 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $399,000

3 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $399,000

Quick Move-In Home! Anticipated Completion December 2021. BRAND NEW Villa Floorplan at Spring Creek! Our Beck is an attached home with a very spacious configuration and featuring a main level Owner's suite and laundry with GE washer and dryer included. Features also include 9' and 10' ceilings, an open kitchen with an island, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Oak stairs bring you upstairs where you'll find two bedrooms, a full bath, and loft area for guests to enjoy a separate living space. Homesite backs to ample common area. Enjoy the view with a cup of coffee from the rear patio. Low-Maintenance, worry-free living with Hardie Plank siding, HVAC Zone Control, lawn maintenance included, and an extensive warranty program all within the gated, resort-style community of Spring Creek. Spend your time enjoying the tennis courts, pickleball courts, fitness center, clubhouse, walking trails, restaurant, or even the nationally ranked golf course, all inside the neighborhood. Ask about our Closing Cost Assistance! Similar photos.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Two ACPS department heads to step down
Education

Two ACPS department heads to step down

The school system is planning to move quickly on the search process to replace the departing directors. The goal is to have new directors selected before the end of the school year, per the news release.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert