3 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $364,900

Enter into this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ONE LEVEL home to experience an ATTACHED 2-CAR GARAGE, spacious PARTLY FINISHED WALK-OUT BASEMENT, FIRST FLOOR PRIMARY SUITE with WALK-IN CLOSET & GLASS SHOWER, and OPEN CONCEPT FLOORPLAN! Prepare meals in the kitchen with ISLAND, endless formica countertops, solid wood cabinets, and WALK-IN PANTRY; relax in the living room by the cozy GAS FIREPLACE; entertain friends on the PRIVATE BACK PATIO with a WOODED VIEW; & store your belongings in the ENDLESS STORAGE space that the unfinished rooms & deep closets provide! Located within the SPRING CREEK neighborhood featuring an award-winning GOLF COURSE, fitness center, Tavern on the Green RESTAURANT, POOL, walking trails, and MORE!

