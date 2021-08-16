 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $270,000

3 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $270,000

3 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $270,000

Spring Creek private gated Golf Club Community in Louisa County is nestled 15 minutes from Charlottesville & short drive to Richmond. This 3 Bedroom 2 Full & 2 Half Bath townhome also features a garage and finished walk out basement. The added Morning Room spans all 3 levels; creating tons of living space & sun drenched windows. The Community Association fees include: use of Tennis Courts, large outdoor staffed Pool, Paved Trails, indoor Fitness Center, weekly Trash Collection, and Beautifully Maintained Grounds". The side entry gate is convenient to access the Zion's Crossroads Shopping & 64 Access. This home is a MUST SEE Today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Greene County woman charged with incest
Crime News

Greene County woman charged with incest

Also known as “Chris-Chan,” Chandler has been the subject of obsessive internet vitriol and trolling for more than a decade following the creation of her “Sonichu” character and web comic.

Number of COVID hospitalizations at UVa surging
UVa

Number of COVID hospitalizations at UVa surging

“We get transfers of patients that can't be taken care of elsewhere that need really advanced therapies to support them through their COVID illness, so that's why our ICU population continues to remain pretty steady.”

UVa Health restricts visitors in wake of COVID wave
UVa

UVa Health restricts visitors in wake of COVID wave

“You can rest assured that the vaccine works tremendously well to keep you from having to go to the hospital, but you can spread it to others even if you don’t know you have it. That’s why it behooves us to mask when we’re indoors and avoid crowds.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert