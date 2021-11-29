 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $225,000

This charming 3 bedroom home is located in a beautiful area of Louisa County! You will enjoy the original hardwood floors in the living room, luxury vinyl tile in the kitchen and newly installed carpet in the bedrooms. Step outside on the side deck and enjoy a breathtaking view of the Blue Ridge Mountains from the spacious, fenced-in back yard. With a fresh coat of paint on the interior and exterior, this home is move-in ready!

