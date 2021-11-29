This charming 3 bedroom home is located in a beautiful area of Louisa County! You will enjoy the original hardwood floors in the living room, luxury vinyl tile in the kitchen and newly installed carpet in the bedrooms. Step outside on the side deck and enjoy a breathtaking view of the Blue Ridge Mountains from the spacious, fenced-in back yard. With a fresh coat of paint on the interior and exterior, this home is move-in ready!
3 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $225,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Charlottesville woman last seen Nov. 14 was found dead in Harrisonburg this week.
Former Charlottesville City Manager Tarron Richardson has filed a federal lawsuit against City Council as well as Mayor Nikuyah Walker, counci…
The jury was deadlocked on two federal conspiracy charges, indicating that a second trial may be on the horizon.
Virginia took a record-setting year by Brennan Armstrong and the offense and spun it into an uninspired .500 season, topped off with yet another painful loss in the commonwealth’s fiercest rivalry, writes Mike Barber.
Three takeaways from the Virginia men's basketball team's 58-40 win over Providence.
Bobby Haskins’ last touch of the football could’ve been when he fell on it in his own end zone for a safety with less than four minutes to go …
awrabel@dailyprogress.com
-
- 7 min to read
The making of a 'football player': How Keytaon Thompson became the Virginia football team's do-it-all star.
Another night, another foe in disarray thanks to Virginia’s smothering defense.
Dr. William A. Petri, an immunologist at the University of Virginia School of Medicine, answers this week’s questions from readers on COVID-19…