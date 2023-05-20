Beautiful New Villa-Style Home in Spring Creek. Main-level living with a spacious and open floorplan. Owner's suite with large walk-in closet and spa like bath on the main level along with a chef's kitchen with SS appliances, quartz counters and a walk in pantry. Second level has a large open loft, full bath, 2 bedrooms with nice closets and the mechanical room. Enjoy the back patio which opens to green space. Lawn maintenance included.