This beautiful & unique property is nestled on 5 acres with lots of porch space facing the skyline drive. With 2 houses and garage space for 11 cars the opportunities are endless. You can choose to use the 2nd home as an in-law-quarters, guest house, Air B&B, rental, or keep it all to yourself. The main home is estimated 3,000 square feet of well laid out space featuring 5 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths and 2 fireplaces. The kitchen is equipped with double ovens, stove top, granite countertops, beautiful cabinets, new flooring and backsplash. The master bedroom is located on the main living area of the home with walk-in closet, Jacuzzi tub, shower & double sink vanity. This home also has a complete finished basement which makes for endless possibilities. The 2nd home located on the property features estimated 2,000 square feet of open floor plan space with ceramic and wood flooring. With 2 bedrooms and 2 ½ baths it is plenty of room for a weekend stay or year round. This house has a theatre room, laundry room, kitchen & bar area with granite countertops. Enjoy time inside or step outside on the back deck to enjoy a BBQ or take a dip in the pool, Jacuzzi or sit around the fire pit. Many upgrades. So many opportunities.
3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $1,295,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The announcement did little to clarify the reasons for either employment decision, but followed months of behind the scenes struggles that were recently brought to public attention.
Places north and west of Richmond stand to see the biggest soaking
Several members of the UVa Board of Visitors told athletics staff on Friday that they support funding a $136 million athletics project that includes $65 million to build a football training facility and $22 million to renovate the existing facility for use as an Olympic sports training facility.
Amber Harper said that her 15-year-old son, Ti’lor Harper, was checking on his cousin, who was involved in the fight, but didn’t know what happened that led to her son ending up on the ground underneath two deputies.
A Greene County woman, who was arrested and charged last weekend in connection to a possible sex crime against a family member, was in Greene …
“It's trying to get your toddler to wear a mask,” she said. “If the toddler feels like it, they do it and if they don't, they don’t. It’s not viciousness; it’s not meanness. You can explain until you are blue in the face but the toddler is going to take the mask off.”
For the first time since 2016, the Virginia men’s basketball team’s recruiting class includes three top-100 players.
The collision occurred at a construction site in the 900 block of Druid Avenue around 1 p.m. Monday.
“I think we need to do some sort of analysis of what would happen if Crozet had a governmental system similar to what Scottsville has, where we would control our own planning for the future. I feel that the county is too big, it's too populous, it's too diverse to be effectively governed.”
“It will be evident at trial that Fields was an attendee of the rally and nothing more."