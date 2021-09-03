3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $1,295,000

This beautiful & unique property is nestled on 5 acres with lots of porch space facing the skyline drive. With 2 houses and garage space for 11 cars the opportunities are endless. You can choose to use the 2nd home as an in-law-quarters, guest house, Air B&B, rental, or keep it all to yourself. The main home is estimated 3,000 square feet of well laid out space featuring 5 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths and 2 fireplaces. The kitchen is equipped with double ovens, stove top, granite countertops, beautiful cabinets, new flooring and backsplash. The master bedroom is located on the main living area of the home with walk-in closet, Jacuzzi tub, shower & double sink vanity. This home also has a complete finished basement which makes for endless possibilities. The 2nd home located on the property features estimated 2,000 square feet of open floor plan space with ceramic and wood flooring. With 2 bedrooms and 2 ½ baths it is plenty of room for a weekend stay or year round. This house has a theatre room, laundry room, kitchen & bar area with granite countertops. Enjoy time inside or step outside on the back deck to enjoy a BBQ or take a dip in the pool, Jacuzzi or sit around the fire pit. Many upgrades. So many opportunities.