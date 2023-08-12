Under construction for Winter Q1 2024. - The Mulberry in Meadow Brook features welcoming front porch – a true main level living floorplan! Light filled w/ 9’ ceilings on main level – open concept great room with vaulted ceiling and linear fireplace, dining and large kitchen w/ 2 pantries and an oversized double-sided island, super large mudroom with laundry. Generous sized primary suite w tray ceiling and walk in closet and large bathroom, additional bedroom and office w/ ensuite bathrooms on main level, and additional bedroom, full bath and large loft on 2nd floor! Large covered Trex deck gives additional space to enjoy the large private wooded backyard! All finishes selected by our interior designer! HERS scored by a third party to ensure quality, comfort, and peace of mind. Similar photos.