3 Bedroom Home in Troy - $525,000

This beautiful, corner lot, 2 level home is Move-In ready and only 1 year young. Your new home greets you with a covered front porch and gorgeous curb appeal that sets the stage for what is inside. The main level living offers gorgeous hardwood flooring to insinuate the care and detail of your home. The gourmet kitchen offers a chefs dream with lots of cabinet space, gas cook top, wall oven and plenty of counter space for food prep, table space for dinners and a center island with a breakfast bar for quick meals on the go. Impress guests while you entertain with an open floor plan to the living room with a stone fireplace and large window that allow for tons of natural light, escape to the rear deck to entertain on your large rear deck. The large owner’s suite features vaulted ceilings, hers and his walk in closets and spa like bath with beautiful walk-in frameless shower with bench and double vanities. There are 2 additional large bedrooms on the main level with a gorgeous second bath and a formal dining room. The lower level features a large rec room with walkout for entertaining or relaxing with large 4th bedroom with attached full bath for an aupair or guest room.