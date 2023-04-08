Meadow Brook is a wooded community with 94-plus acres of open and wooded space located on Bybee Church Road in Fluvanna County. Designed for country living with city conveniences, Meadow Brook is within striking distance of both Charlottesville and Richmond. Minutes to Zions Crossroads shops and businesses. Limited homesites available. The Azalea features a welcoming front porch – a true main level living floorplan! Light filled with 9’ceilings throughout – open concept great room, dining and large kitchen w/ 2 pantries and an oversized island, super large mudroom with laundry. Generous sized primary suite with walk in closet and large bathroom, 2 addition bedroom with ensuite bathrooms. Similar photos.
3 Bedroom Home in Troy - $510,500
