Meadow Brook is a wooded community with 94-plus acres of open and wooded space located on Bybee Church Road in Fluvanna County. Designed for country living with city conveniences, Meadow Brook is within striking distance of both Charlottesville and Richmond. Minutes to Zions Crossroads shops and businesses. Limited homesites available. The Kempton floorplan features multiple NEW exterior options, 2-story great room, 3 BR, 2.5 baths with a 4th bedroom option. Home office space, covered/screened porch options, and, increase living space with the morning room option. Choose your finishes with our professional designer! All homes HERS rated and Pearl Certified to verify energy efficiency. Community photos artistic renderings. Basement Option available additional sq ft up to 3466.