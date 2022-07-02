3 Bedroom Home in Troy - $465,000

Beautiful, like NEW, quality construction without the wait! Don't overlook this stunning ONE LEVEL home, built by Selinger in 2019, less than 10 minutes from Zion Crossroads and Spring Creek. Meadow Brook is a small, charming, tree filled neighborhood with 1/2 acre private lots, FIBER INTERNET and low HOA fees. This easy living, main level master home is energy efficient and has exceptional design choices throughout including gleaming hardwood floors, dining room with tray ceiling, granite countertops with tile backsplash, stainless appliances, luxurious master bath with walk-closet, and hardy plank siding. Relax on the covered back porch or patio and enjoy the peaceful surroundings as this lot overlooks HOA common area. Above the 2 car garage you will find a finished bonus room which could be a home office/playroom or extra sleeping space for guests. Fully fenced back yard with a storage shed and raised vegetable garden that's already planted for the season. Owner upgrades include custom window treatments, whole house sound system, custom cabinetry in the laundry room, additional recessed lighting, low voltage wiring throughout, custom accent wall in 3rd bedroom, fence, & shed. Get here quick, this one won't last long.