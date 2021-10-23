 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Troy - $439,429

Similar to Photo. Foundation complete! The Marshall Plan is a spacious Ranch w/ attached Side Load Garage. Features include 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Craftsman Style Shutters, Engineered Hardwood Floors, 10'x16' Rear Deck, Master Suite with a Double Bowl Vanity and 6ft Tile Shower w/ Glass Door, Transom Window, Vaulted Ceiling in Kitchen and Great Room, Upgraded Pendant Light Fixtures, Stainless Appliances, Island, 42" Upgraded Cabinets, Granite Countertops, Dining Nook, 4 Extra LED Lights, Ceiling Fans in all Bedrooms, Pull Down Attic Stairs for Extra Storage, Standard Vinyl and Carpet Flooring and 1.5 acre cul-de-sac home site. Contact Agent for Details!

