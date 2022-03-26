3 Bedroom Home in Troy - $417,132

To BE Built and Similar to Photos, This Grayson Plan is situated on a 2.17 Acre Home Site and features Attached Garage, Quaint Front Porch, Craftsman Style Shutters, 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Bonus Room, Master Suite with Trey Ceiling, 5Ft Fiberglass Shower w/ Door, Double Bowl Vanity, Open Kitchen w/ 36" Wall Cabinets, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Luxury Vinyl Plank Floors on Entire 1st Level, 10x14 Rear Deck, Upgraded Interior Doors, and So Much More! Contact Agent for Details!