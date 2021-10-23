 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Troy - $392,532

TO BE BUILT and Similar to Photos, The Grayson Plan w/ Attached Garage, situated on a 2.17 Acre Homesite and features a Quaint Front Porch, Craftsman Style Shutters, 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Bonus Room, Master Suite with Trey Ceiling, 5Ft Fiberglass Shower w/ Door, Double Bowl Vanity, Open Kitchen,36" Wall Cabinets, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Luxury Vinyl Plank Floors on Entire 1st Level, 10x14 Rear Deck, Upgraded Interior Doors, and So Much More! Contact Agent for Details!

