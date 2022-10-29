 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Troy - $375,000

This 3 bed 2.5 bath 1916 finished square foot home was NEWLY BUILT IN 2019 and features an ATTACHED 2-CAR GARAGE, sunny BACK DECK, and rocking chair FRONT PORCH! Enjoy having indestructible AQUAGUARD WATER RESISTANT, WOOD-BASED LAMINATE FLOORS and unobstructed natural light throughout! Prepare meals in the picture-perfect EAT-IN KITCHEN with white soft-close cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops and host friends for dinner in the formal dining room! Establish a garden or allow your pet to roam free in the FULLY FENCED-IN SUNNY BACKYARD! Rest easy in the second floor PRIMARY BEDROOM SUITE featuring an inviting soaker tub, two sinks, and spacious glass shower! Finish out the ~300 unfinished square foot upstairs bonus room to act as a 4th bedroom or home office/study! Located within Fluvanna's TWO RIVERS neighborhood (featuring direct river access!), only 10 minutes from Zion Crossroads and 20 minutes from Pantops/Charlottesville/UVA! Open House Saturday 10/29 11AM-1PM.

