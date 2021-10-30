 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Troy - $365,000

Completion scheduled for first of December. 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home built on 2.6 acres minutes from Zions Crossroads. Private lot surrounded by mature trees. One level living at its best. Spacious open floor plan will be perfect for entertaining. Large exterior windows provide plenty of natural light throughout the house. Tile floors in both bathrooms. Stainless kitchen appliances are included. Conditioned crawl space. NO HOA! New pictures will be uploaded daily.

