 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Troy - $348,226

3 Bedroom Home in Troy - $348,226

3 Bedroom Home in Troy - $348,226

PRESOLD AND CUSTOMIZED FOR A BUYER, The Fenwick w/ Side Load Garage on 3.39 Acres and features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Wide, Window Trim, Craftsman Style Front Door, Dimensional Roof, 16' x 18' Rear Deck, Rockport Interior Doors, Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring, Carpet in Bedrooms, Open Kitchen Layout , 36" Wall Cabinets, Granite Counter tops, Island, and Nook, Smooth-top Black Appliances, Master Bath w/ Ceramic Tile Shower w/ Fiberglass Pan, and Glass Door, Double Vanity, Hall Bath w/ 5 Ft Shower and Glass Door, Upgraded Vanity Cabinets w/Composite Granite countertops in Bathrooms, Elongated Toilet Seats, Pre-wired for Ceiling Fans, and So Much More!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Two ACPS department heads to step down
Education

Two ACPS department heads to step down

The school system is planning to move quickly on the search process to replace the departing directors. The goal is to have new directors selected before the end of the school year, per the news release.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert