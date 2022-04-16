3 Bedroom Home in Troy - $335,000

Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Albemarle County staff will be inspecting land, homes and buildings in the county to help improve the quality of real estate data for resident…
Arch Manning, the nation’s top 2023 quarterback recruit, visited Virginia’s football program this weekend, sources confirmed Saturday.
There’s a consensus brewing about the new, multiple-look defense Virginia is installing this spring. “It’s flying around. It’s a little different from last year."
The former vice president's presence sparked discussions across UVa.
The suspect set fires near two businesses near the Scottsville Shopping Center on Tuesday and then rammed a police cruiser as he tried to escape.
“It’s so surreal that I’m getting to play in front of all the people who supported me throughout my high school career and more. I get goosebumps just thinking about that."
The state of free speech at colleges and universities is not a new debate, but public attention on the issue has been heightened in recent months as some students, professors, and outside critics — often on the right — bemoan what they feel are intolerant campuses.
Award is one of 11 for a total of $250,000 in college funding.
GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin vetoed nine out of 10 bills sponsored by a Democratic state senator whose bills were threatened during the legislative session by a senior aide to the governor.
On a brisk, sunny Saturday morning at the Memorial to Enslaved Laborers at the University of Virginia, descendants of people who were enslaved…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.