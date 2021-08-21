 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Troy - $320,850

3 Bedroom Home in Troy - $320,850

3 Bedroom Home in Troy - $320,850

To Be Built and Similar to Photo, This Nathan Plan is a single story customized for a buyer w/ a Side Load Garage, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Gable Accents, Board & Batten Shutters, Craftsman Style Front Door, Master Suite with a Double Bowl Vanity and 5ft Shower, Open Kitchen with Granite Counter-tops and Island w/ 6' Raised Bar Top, 42" Cabinets, Bay Window in Dining Nook, Vaulted Ceiling w/ Fan and Gas Fireplace in Great Room, Pull Down Attic Stairs for Extra Storage, Standard Vinyl and Carpet Flooring and so much more!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Greene County woman charged with incest
Crime News

Greene County woman charged with incest

Also known as “Chris-Chan,” Chandler has been the subject of obsessive internet vitriol and trolling for more than a decade following the creation of her “Sonichu” character and web comic.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert