3 Bedroom Home in Troy - $320,850

To Be Built and Similar to Photo, This Nathan Plan is a single story customized for a buyer w/ a Side Load Garage, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Gable Accents, Board & Batten Shutters, Craftsman Style Front Door, Master Suite with a Double Bowl Vanity and 5ft Shower, Open Kitchen with Granite Counter-tops and Island w/ 6' Raised Bar Top, 42" Cabinets, Bay Window in Dining Nook, Vaulted Ceiling w/ Fan and Gas Fireplace in Great Room, Pull Down Attic Stairs for Extra Storage, Standard Vinyl and Carpet Flooring and so much more!