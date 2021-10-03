 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Troy - $300,000

Beautifully renovated one level living located 10 minutes from Pantops. This brick home features 3 bedrooms, new gourmet kitchen with quartzite countertops, full bath with exotic quartzite and blue cabinetry, hardwood floors, open floor plan using 100 yr old barn wood, gas fireplace with built in cabinetry plus 100 yr old barn wood beam mantle, new Trane HP, Duct work cleaned, plus so much more. Larwge mud room with hookups. Plenty of storage. Pull down attic. Rear sunroom with lots of lights. Three outbuildings. A metal carport, metal 2 car garage plus a new garage with workshop. See attached list. Owner/agent

